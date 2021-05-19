'Concerned' Amitabh Bachchan prays for stability amid COVID-19 crisis and Cyclone Tauktae

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who has lately been vocal about contrbutions and efforts towards saving lives amid these tough times, has once again raised his concerns and prayed for the well-being of everyone.

Big B took to Instagram and prayed for everyone’s stability amid COVID-19 crisis and Cyclone Tauktae.

He shared a black and white close-up picture of his face and wrote, “Stability .. a situation in which something is not likely to move or change ..

Please dear Lord ‘something not likely to move’ .. do not ‘move’ the winds and rains for the fury of its presence .. the destruction of your environ .. the helplessness of the destitute ..

.. ‘ something not likely to change ‘ .. dear Lord do not stop the ‘change’ of the graphs of improvement, in the repair that is apparently seen in some areas of the virus ..

.. just ‘move’ the stability that is reportedly seen in both the environs - the storms of Tauktae and the mild improvements in the Virus over the land where it disturbs the most ..

.. we pray in the sincerity of our beings .. we have and are doing what humanity believes in its supreme pontiffs .. in the bended knee or the supine servile submission before the unseen Force that we all have our faith and belief in .. prayers ..”

A few days back, Senior Bachchan revealed that his Janak office got flooded where sheds and shelters for some of his staff were blown away due to the heavy rains caused by Cyclone Tauktae.

On the work front, the iconic actor will be part of the Indian adaptation of ‘The Intern’ opposite Deepika Padukone. Apart from that, he has films like ‘Jhund’, ‘Brahmastra’, ‘Goodbye’ and ‘May Day’ in the pipeline.