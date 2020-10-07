CONFIRMED: Sapna Choudhary blessed with a baby boy, husband spills beans during a Live session

New Delhi: Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Choudhary has been blessed with a baby boy recently. Sapna is married to Haryanvi actor-singer Veer Sahu, who confirmed the good news via a Facebook live just hours ago. During the interaction, Veer said that he is a father now.

Sapna, an ex-Bigg Boss contestant, is quite active on social media. However, she hasn't yet confirmed about embracing parenthood yet.

It is said that Sapna and Veer were in a relationship for several years and as per a report in Dainik Jagran, they got married in January.

Sapna is a prominent personality in the entertainment industry. She became a household name after featuring in 'Bigg Boss 11'. Later, she made her Bollywood debut with a special dance sequence 'Hatt Ja Tau' in 'Veerey Ki Wedding' and then featured in 'Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary' in Abhay Deol-starrer 'Nanu Ki Janu' and a song titled 'Love Bite'.

Sapna Choudhary is popular for her Haryanvi song 'Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal', which rules the chartbusters.

Congratulations to the couple!