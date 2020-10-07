हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
sapna choudhary

CONFIRMED: Sapna Choudhary blessed with a baby boy, husband spills beans during a Live session

Sapna Choudhary is married to Haryanvi actor-singer Veer Sahu, who confirmed the good news via a Facebook live just hours ago

CONFIRMED: Sapna Choudhary blessed with a baby boy, husband spills beans during a Live session
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@itssapnachoudhary

New Delhi: Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Choudhary has been blessed with a baby boy recently. Sapna is married to Haryanvi actor-singer Veer Sahu, who confirmed the good news via a Facebook live just hours ago. During the interaction, Veer said that he is a father now. 

Sapna, an ex-Bigg Boss contestant, is quite active on social media. However, she hasn't yet confirmed about embracing parenthood yet. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

..! #Free #smile #workholic #positivevibes #alwaysmast #desiqueen #beingdesi #beingharyanvi #thankgod #thaknamnahai

A post shared by Sapna Choudhary (@itssapnachoudhary) on

It is said that Sapna and Veer were in a relationship for several years and as per a report in Dainik Jagran, they got married in January. 

Sapna is a prominent personality in the entertainment industry. She became a household name after featuring in 'Bigg Boss 11'. Later, she made her Bollywood debut with a special dance sequence 'Hatt Ja Tau' in 'Veerey Ki Wedding' and then featured in 'Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary' in Abhay Deol-starrer 'Nanu Ki Janu' and a song titled 'Love Bite'.

Sapna Choudhary is popular for her Haryanvi song 'Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal', which rules the chartbusters.

Congratulations to the couple!

Tags:
sapna choudharySapna Choudhary babySapna Choudhary husband Veer SahuSapna Choudhary son
Next
Story

Exclusive: Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh opens up on Sushant death case
  • 66,85,082Confirmed
  • 1,03,569Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,54,83,758Confirmed
  • 10,44,085Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT12M55S

Watch 1 Min 1 News : All Big news in 1 Minute on Zee