'Cool' Sara Ali Khan shares frame with 'Coolie' Varun Dhawan- See inside

New Delhi: Bollywood actors Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan shared their pictures from the sets of their upcoming film 'Coolie No 1'. Interestingly, the actors posted the same picture and had similar captions. However, later it was revealed that Sara posted the picture first and it was Varun, who copied her.

Sharing the picture with Varun on Instagram, Sara wrote, "Cool and Coolie."

Varun shared the same picture and wrote, "He’s a COOL ie

बहुत काम कराती हैं yeh Sara Ra."

Sara was quick to spot the similarity and commented under Varun's picture. She wrote, "Verified

@varundvn I see you trying to copy, steal and smartly (not really) adapt my captions."

In the picture, Varun can be seen dressed like a coolie while Sara looks ethereal in a pristine white salwar kameez. The picture was taken at a railway station.

Coolie No 1 is the remake of the 1995 film by the same name. The original starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead role and was helmed by Varun Dhawan.

The film is all set to hit the screens on May 1, 2020.