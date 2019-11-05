close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sara Ali Khan

'Cool' Sara Ali Khan shares frame with 'Coolie' Varun Dhawan- See inside

Bollywood actors Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan shared their pictures from the sets of their upcoming film 'Coolie No 1'. Interestingly, the actors posted the same picture and had similar captions. However, later it was revealed that Sara posted the picture first and it was Varun, who copied her.

&#039;Cool&#039; Sara Ali Khan shares frame with &#039;Coolie&#039; Varun Dhawan- See inside

New Delhi: Bollywood actors Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan shared their pictures from the sets of their upcoming film 'Coolie No 1'. Interestingly, the actors posted the same picture and had similar captions. However, later it was revealed that Sara posted the picture first and it was Varun, who copied her.

Sharing the picture with Varun on Instagram, Sara wrote, "Cool and Coolie." 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
likhan95) on

Varun shared the same picture and wrote, "He’s a COOL ie
बहुत काम कराती हैं yeh Sara Ra."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sara was quick to spot the similarity and commented under Varun's picture. She wrote, "Verified
@varundvn I see you trying to copy, steal and smartly (not really) adapt my captions."

In the picture, Varun can be seen dressed like a coolie while Sara looks ethereal in a pristine white salwar kameez. The picture was taken at a railway station.

Coolie No 1 is the remake of the 1995 film by the same name. The original starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead role and was helmed by Varun Dhawan. 

The film is all set to hit the screens on May 1, 2020.

Tags:
Sara Ali KhanVarun DhawanCoolie No 1Varun Dhawan
Next
Story

Malaika Arora reveals her perfect wedding plan

Must Watch

PT10M48S

Maharashtra CM Tussle: BJP in no mood to give in to Shiv Sena’s demands