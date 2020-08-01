Cooper hospital refuses to share Sushant Singh Rajput's post mortem details with Bihar police

New Delhi: A team of Bihar police officials visited Cooper Hospital in Mumbai, seeking Sushant Singh Rajput's post mortem report details. But reportedly, the hospital authority refused to share any such information with the Bihar cops investigating actor's death case.

After actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father lodged an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty, her family and six others in Patna's Rajiv Nagar police station under IPC Sections 341, 342, 380, 406, 420 and 306 for cheating, exploiting him financially and abetment to suicide, a four-member police team from Bihar began its investigation process in Mumbai.

Several political leaders have been making statements on the mysterious death case of Sushant, pressing for a CBI probe to ensure a fair probe.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. Fans and several celebrities have been demanding a CBI inquiry into the death case suspecting a foul play.