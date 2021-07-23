हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shilpa Shetty

Cops record Shilpa Shetty's statement in porn case against husband Raj Kundra

Mumbai Police on Friday recorded the statement of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty on her husband Raj Kundra's alleged involvement in the production and distribution of pornographic films through apps.

File photo
File photo

Mumbai: After arresting her husband and businessman Raj Kundra in a case of alleged production and distribution of pornographic films through apps, Mumbai Police on Friday recorded the statement of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, an official said.

Shetty's statement was recorded at her house in suburban Juhu in the afternoon, he said.

The crime branch of Mumbai Police also conducted a search of the house and seized a laptop, the official added.

As Shetty was a director of Viaan Industries, Kundra's firm, the police decided to question her, he said, adding that she had later resigned from the post. Earlier in the day, a court extended Kundra's police custody till July 27. He was arrested in the case on July 19. 

