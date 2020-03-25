हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Coronavirus COVID-19: Dia Mirza raises concern for senior citizens living alone

She has tweeted urging the government to clarify curfew guidelines so that the vulnerable sections of society can plan better for the days ahead.

Coronavirus COVID-19: Dia Mirza raises concern for senior citizens living alone
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actress Dia Mirza has taken to social media to raise concern for senior citizens living alone as there is a lockdown across the nation amidst widespread coronavirus scare.

She has tweeted urging the government to clarify curfew guidelines so that the vulnerable sections of society can plan better for the days ahead.

"I live at CHS where 80% of our residents are senior citizens. Many living alone. We have no access to vegetables and fruits as all vendors say the police haven't allowed them to go to the main market. Online deliveries are shut. Essentials are essential," she tweeted on March 24.

"We have put in place health protocols keeping in mind the age/needs of our senior members. This curfew needs guidelines that allow neighbourhood vegetable vendors to reach the wholesale market. Respect the need for curfew BUT it needs to ensure essentials are not affected," she added.

She is sympathetic to the protocols issued by the government and acknowledges the noble intentions behind them.

She added via Twitter: "We understand what you are dealing with currently cannot be easy by any measure. And you are doing this keeping our health in mind."

But she has also asked "how we can find solutions so that all can continue to have access to essentials".

In order to tackle the pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown for 21 days beginning March 25.

 

Tags:
CoronavirusCOVID-19Dia Mirza
Next
Story

As Chaitra Navratri begins amid coronavirus scare, Kangana Ranaut urges people to take spiritual route, practice yoga

Must Watch

PT6M56S

देखिए, Delhi से Mumbai तक Lockdown की Ground Reality