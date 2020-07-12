Coronavirus-infected Amitabh Bachchan to give regular updates on Twitter

New Delhi: Actor Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday (July 11, 2020) and has been shifted to the Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital for treatment. The father-son duo confirmed the news of their diagnosis on Twitter, with Abhishek informing that they have 'mild symptoms'.

Through a press release on Sunday, Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital informed that Amitabh Bacchan is stable with mild symptoms and is currently admitted in the isolation unit. Both Amitabh and Abhishek were tested at the hospital on Saturday through rapid antigen tests.

Meanwhile, the 77-year-old megastar said that he will keep giving regular updates of his health condition on Twitter. As per reports, he will give updates on his medical bulletins twice a day through social media.

Amitab Bachchan is very active on Twitter and often keeps sharing his thoughts and ideas in the microblogging site.

Meanwhile, the family members of Bachchan family including Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, and granddaughter Aaradhya have undergone COVID-19 tests and are kept in isolation.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that the test results of other members of the Bachchan family including Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who were also tested for novel coronavirus will be out on Sunday (July 12, 2020). Tope also wished a speedy recovery to the father-son duo and said he is keeping regular updates of their health condition.

Contact tracing of people who have come in contact with the Bachchan's is also being done. Amitab Bachchan had also requested people who had close proximity to him in the last 10 days to get themselves tested.

Soon after the news broke on the internet, wishes for their speedy recovery started pouring in from fans, industry colleagues and political leaders.