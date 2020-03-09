हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Holi 2020

Coronavirus scare: For Urvashi Rautela, Holi is an intimate affair

Due to the ongoing coronavirus scare, Urvashi said that she is celebrating Holi with her friends and family at home.

Coronavirus scare: For Urvashi Rautela, Holi is an intimate affair
Pic source: Instagram

Mumbai: For Urvashi Rautela, Holi celebrations this year will be an intimate affair with family and friends due to the ongoing coronavirus scare.

"I am celebrating with my friends and family this year at home because of the coronavirus scare. It is going to be an intimate affair with lots of food and fun," informed Urvashi.

The Bollywood beauty, who hails from Uttarkhand, recalled her childhood memories of celebrating the festival of colours.

"Well, Holi is always a very special festival, I am born and raised in the north and Holi is really really big there. We always get together to celebrate Holi and it's always been celebration filled with sweets and colours. People forget all their differences and come together," she shared.

Urvashi feels while we all play with colours on this occasion, it is equally necessary to take care of your skin and hair which is often damaged by chemical mixed harmful colours available in the market. The actress campaigns for herbal gulaal instead.

"I only use herbal gulaal and some light colours to play Holi. I feel it is super important to protect your skin and hair but enjoy the festival also at the same time," she said.

Even though actors need to be on a strict diet to look good and be in shape, Holi is a time when Urvashi can't stop drooling over sweets.

"On Holi, I love munching on gujiyas, rasmalai, dahi Bhalla and all," signed off the Bollywood hottie with a smile.

