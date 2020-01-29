Coronavirus scare: Sunny Leone and hubby Daniel Weber wear masks, urge everyone to stay safe - Pic proof

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber were recently spotted at the Mumbai airport wearing black masks. The couple later took to their respective social media handles and shared pictures with fans, urging everyone to stay safe and take precautions against the deadly Coronavirus.

Sunny Leone wrote in the caption of her post, "Safe is the new COOL with @dirrty99 !! Don’t be ignorant about what is happening around you or think the Coronavirus can’t affect you! Be smart and be safe! #india #coronavirus"

Hubby Daniel too appealed to everyone that airports can be vulnerable to such a virus and therefore travellers much take precautions. He wrote, "It’s cooler to be safe !!!! Airports are the fastest way to catch the insane Coronavirus !!!! Don’t be an idiot, be safe. !!!!"

The deadly Coronavirus outbreak in China's Wuhan city has claimed many lives as many as 6000 cases of those affected from the illness have been reported. Cases of Coronavirus infection have been reported in Thailand, Hong Kong, US, Taiwan, Australia, Macau, Singapore, South Korea, Malaysia, Japan, France, Canada, Vietnam, Nepal, Cambodia, Germany and United Arab Emirates.