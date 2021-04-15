Coronavirus second wave: Sonu Sood sends 10 oxygen generators for Indore patients, urges all to help each other - Watch

New Delhi: Amid a massive surge in COVID-19 cases pan India, once again Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has stepped forward to extend help. This time, the actor in his bid to offer assistance, provided as many as 10 oxygen generators to patients battling the deadly novel coronavirus in Indore.

Sonu Sood urged countrymen to not hesitate from helping each other and came to the rescue of patients in Indore who were stuck with a shortage of oxygen cylinders. He invoked the famous Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar of Indore and said, 'Everything will be fine at Maa Ahilya's place'. Take a look here:

SONU SOOD EXTENDS HELP AMID COVID-19 SURGE:

Once again, good samaritan Sonu Sood has taken it upon himself to make sure that none suffers due to the massive second wave of deadly COVID-19 pandemic. Like last year, when he sent thousands of migrants back home by arranging for buses and transportation services, this time too the actor is trying his best to offer help.

Several of his fans and people in need to help have written to him on social media and Sonu has cared enough to respond back with assistance.

The 47-year-old actor, who hogged the spotlight for helping migrants reach their homes during the coronavirus-triggered lockdown last year, is now encouraging people to receive the vaccine dose.

He also launched "Sanjeevani: A Shot of Life" - a vaccination drive campaign to create awareness.