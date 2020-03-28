'Cosmo' girl Kiara Advani dons a denim jumpsuit with a plunging neckline - See cover pic

New Delhi: B-Town hottie Kiara Advani turned 'Cosmo' girl for the month for March! The pretty-looking actress graced the cover of Cosmopolitan India and shared her picture on social media. She kept a wide smile and looked stylish in a denim jumpsuit.

The edgy look was completed with a plunging neckline making it a classy affair. Check out her picture here.

Well, amid the 21-day lockdown to fight the deadly novel coronavirus, the stunner didn't forget to send out the message to her fans in the photo caption to 'stay home, stay safe'.

The government has called for a lockdown to make sure that COVID-19 doesn't spread any further and affect people.

The pandemic flu has put all the movie and television shoots to a halt as it has claimed over 25,000 lives globally.

Coronavirus which first emerged in China's Wuhan city has now spread across the globe. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, prompting the governments worldwide to take extraordinary measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus.