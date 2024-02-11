Couple Goals: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Look DASHING At Party - PICS

New Delhi: Bollywood's beloved couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani recently marked their first wedding anniversary. Setting majoy couple goals, the 'Shershah' couple always take the internet by a storm with their adorable and stylish pics on social media and their public appearances. Their new viral pictures are no exception. Recently, the couple attended a party in the national capital showcasing their impeccable style and magnetic presence.

Exuding charm, Sidharth looked handsome as he donned a red blazer over a black shimmery t-shirt and matching trouser. However, Kiara looked beautiful in a black mini-dress. Kiara kept her hair open and makeup dewy.

As soon as the pictures got viral on the social media, netizens can't keep calm and have flooded the comment section. As per reports, the pictures are from Sid-Kiara's 1st wedding anniversary bash in the capital with their family members. Last year, Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 7, 2023, at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan.

The two fell in love with each other during the shoot of their film 'Shershaah'. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara will be seen sharing screen space with Ram Charan in 'Game Changer'. The film is billed as an action drama with current-day politics and will be released in three languages - Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.

'Game Changer' is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Shirish Garu under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations for a Pan-India release. The official release date of the film is still awaited. She was last seen in 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' alongside Kartik Aaryan.

If reports are to be believed, she is also a part of Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr- starrer 'War 2'. However, an official confirmation is awaited. Sidharth, on the other hand, was last seen in the web series 'Indian Police Force' alongside Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the series is available on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. Apart from this, he also has an action thriller film 'Yodha' in his kitty.