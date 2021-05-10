हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
J Balvin

COVID-19 almost killed me, says J Balvin

Colombian singer J Balvin recently revealed that he took part in ‘Global Citizen’s Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World’ as he doesn't want to see others suffer from COVID-19 like he did.

COVID-19 almost killed me, says J Balvin
Pic courtesy: Instagram

Washington: Colombian singer J Balvin recently revealed that he took part in ‘Global Citizen’s Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World’ as he doesn't want to see others suffer from COVID-19 like he did.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 36-year-old singer had revealed he battled COVID-19 last summer. The ‘Mi Gente’ singer revealed before taking the stage during Vax Live, "I had COVID before. It almost killed me. We don't want people to feel what I felt."

Balvin, who’s from Colombia, said too few people are vaccinated there and across South America.

"I want people to really know they have to vaccinate for themselves, for others, for the world," he stressed.

The ‘I Like It’ singer then put on an atmospheric performance of ‘Otra Noche Sin Ti’ and ‘Tu Veneno,’ surrounded by dancers.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Vax Live addressed the immediate need for wider, more equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines around the globe, and Balvin was one of the several big stars who joined the show to help communicate the message.The fundraising event was hosted by Selena Gomez and aired on May 8 on ABC, ABC News Live, CBS, YouTube (streaming here) and iHeartMedia broadcast radio stations.

