COVID-19 positive Kareena Kapoor Khan misses sons Taimur, Jeh, says 'I hate you....'

Kareena Kapoor Khan tested positive after she attended a dinner party at filmmaker Karan Johar's residence. 

Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan on Friday shared that she misses her children as she is currently in quarantine after contracting COVID-19 earlier this week.

The 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' actor, who along with her husband Saif Ali Khan is parent to two boys, Taimur and Jeh, took to her Instagram handle and shared a Story in which she wrote, "Covid I hate you... I miss my babies but....soon...will do this."

The '3 Idiots' actor had tested positive for the deadly virus on December 13 after attending a gathering at filmmaker Karan Johar's house on December 8.

Amrita Arora, Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor, who too were present there had also tested positive for the novel coronavirus. However, Karan has not contracted it.

Bebo's house help has also tested positive for COVID-19, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) informed on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen sharing screen space with Aamir Khan in 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which will release on Valentine's Day, 2022. The film is a loose adaptation of Tom Hanks' 'Forrest Gump'. 

Tags:
Kareena Kapoor KhanKareena KhanSaif Ali KhanBollywoodTaimur Ali KhanKaran JoharMalaika Aroramaheep kapoorseema khan
