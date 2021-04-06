Cricketer Harbhajan Singh’s preggers wife Geeta Basra swears by yoga, shares stunning pics!

New Delhi: Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh’s wife and former actress Geeta Basra took to Instagram on Monday (April 5) to share her love for yoga.

The ‘Lock’ actress who is expecting her second baby shared a series of stunning photos of herself performing different yoga postures.

Geeta in the caption of her post cannot stress enough the role that yoga has played in her life, especially during the times of Coronavirus pandemic, when it is unsafe to go to gyms for workout.

“So during COVID times when there’s very little to no physical activity.. you can’t go anywhere, unsafe to go to gyms etc especially for expecting mothers, the one thing that has got me through this pregnancy is YOGA,” read Geeta’s post.

The actress confessed that she has been a yoga practitioner from long before and wrote, “It was something I practiced with my guru @rohitflowyoga even before being pregnant on a daily basis but during pregnancy with constant back aches and cramps yoga has surely given me relief in many ways.”

Urging not just pregnant women but people in general to practice exercise on a regular basis, Geeta wrote, “So for many expectant mothers out there looking for some form of exercise, this is something I truly recommend (even to those who are not pregnant).”

The actress however concluded by asking people to practice precaution while exercising.

“But please note any form of training and practice should ONLY be done under the supervision of a professional,” wrote Geeta.

In a previous post with husband Harbhajan Singh and daughter Hinaya Heer Plaha, the actress announced that she is pregnant.

In the photo Hinaya can be seen posing with a black t-shirt that read “Soon to be big sister” while her parents are standing behind her in colour coordinated light blue outfits.

“Coming soon.. July 2021,” read Geeta’s caption to the photo.

Geeta Basra tied knot with cricketer Harbhajan Singh in 2015, in a ceremony at Jalandhar, Punjab.

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Hinaya on July 27, 2016.