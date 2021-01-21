हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Dhanashree Verma

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal's wife and choreographer Dhanashree Verma's dance on superhit song 'Titliaan' goes viral - Watch

Dhanashree Verma, who is also a Dentist by profession other than being a dancer and a YouTuber got married to Yuzvendra Chahal on December 22, 2020, in a private ceremony with family and close friends in attendance. The wedding took place in Gurgaon. The pictures of their wedding ceremony sent netizens into a tizzy and were widely shared on social media.

New Delhi: Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal's choreographer wife Dhanashree Verma is a popular YouTuber with over 2.8 million followers on Instagram. Her dance videos often go viral on the internet and likewise one of her latest ones on superhit track 'Titliaan' is breaking the internet. 

Dhanashree Verma Chahal can be seen grooving to Hardy Sandhu's blockbuster song 'Titliaan' featuring Sargun Mehta. She wrote in the caption: The amount of love we have received for #titliyan is beyond our imagination. Thank you everyone for making it the most trending video on Instagram. Stay tuned for more 

Dhanashree, who is also a Dentist by profession got married to Yuzvendra Chahal on December 22, 2020, in a private ceremony with family and close friends in attendance. The wedding took place in Gurgaon. 

A social media sensation, Dhanashree's dance videos are loved by fans who follow the pretty lady on YouTube and Instagram. 

Last year, during the Indian Premier League (IPL), the couple spent quality time together in the UAE. 

 

 

