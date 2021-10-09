हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Aryan Khan

Inconsolable Gauri Khan breaks down as son Aryan Khan sent to Arthur Road Jail - Watch

Along with Aryan Khan, five other men arrested in the case too were sent to the Arthur Road jail, while two women accused including Munmun Dhamecha were sent to Byculla women's prison.

Inconsolable Gauri Khan breaks down as son Aryan Khan sent to Arthur Road Jail - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: It was a heavy day for Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, as son Aryan Khan's bail application was rejected by a Magistrate court on Friday, October 8, 2021. The star kid has been sent to 14-day judicial custody in the drugs seizure case. 

Along with Aryan Khan, five other men arrested in the case too were sent to the Arthur Road jail, while two women accused including Munmun Dhamecha were sent to Byculla women's prison, a police official told PTI.

Meanwhile, a video has gone viral on the internet, alleging how Gauri Khan was inconsolable and broke down after Aryan was sent to prison. Take a look here: 

Although it is not clearly visible whether the person sitting inside the car is Gauri or not, the video claims it's her only. 

Aryan and other accused in the case are likely to spend the weekend in quarantine cells of the two prisons as the Sessions Court, where they will need to file an appeal for bail, would not be working on October 9 which is the second Saturday of the month, police sources told PTI.

They would not get any special treatment inside the prison, sources added.

On Thursday, the metropolitan magistrate had sent eight accused including Aryan (23) in 14-day judicial custody after their NCB remand ended.

Khan and others were brought to the prison after 2.30 pm, officials said. The Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested 18 persons so far after raiding a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast and allegedly recovering narcotic drugs. 

(With PTI inputs)

 

