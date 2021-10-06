Cruise ship drug case: Court remands 4 accused to NCB custody till Oct 14

Mumbai: A local court on Wednesday remanded four persons arrested in connection with a drug seizure from a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast in the custody of the NCB till October 14.

Gopal Anand, Samir Sehgal, Manav Singhal and Bhaskar Arora were organisers of an event on the cruise ship during which drugs were allegedly consumed, the Narcotics Control Bureau told the court.

Additional chief metropolitan magistrate R M Nerlikar sent them in the central anti-drug agency's custody.

The NCB has so far arrested 17 people including Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan since the raid on the Goa-bound ship on Saturday.

It claimed to have seized 13 grams of cocaine, five grams of MD, 21 grams of charas and 22 pills of Ecstasy and Rs 1.33 lakh in cash.