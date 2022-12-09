topStoriesenglish
Current Laga Re song launch: Deepika Padukone's fans hail her as Queen Of Entertainment

Current Laga Re, the highly anticipated song from filmmaker Rohit Shetty's upcoming period comedy drama 'Cirkus' has been unveiled and it's Deepika Padukone, who has grabed all the spotlight. 

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Dec 09, 2022, 01:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau

NEW DELHI: Actress Deepika Padukone really left her fans thrilled with her electrifying special appearance in the song 'Current Laga Re' from Rohit Shetty's upcoming next 'Cirkus'. The song which starred Deepika in a pink ethnic saree and a sleek bun and made the most eye grabbing appearance as 'Meenamma', her much iconic character from 'Chennai Express'.

While launching the song, Deepika and Rohit Shetty spoke about what the audience can expect from the super loved jodi of 'Chennai Express'. Rohit also made a major announcement and stated that Deepika would be joining his epic cop universe soon as a lady cop for 'Singham 3'.

As expected the news blew the internet up along with the extremely catchy and groovy video of 'Current Laga Re'. Taking to their social media, the fans hailed the true Queen of Entertainment saying:

Speaking of 'Cirkus', the film is directed and produced by Rohit Shetty and is a period comedy drama film. The film stars Ranveer Singh in a dual role alongside Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma. It also features Deepika Padukone and Ajay Devgn in special appearances. 'Cirkus' is based on William Shakespeare's play The Comedy of Errorsa and is scheduled for release on December 23, 2022. 

 

