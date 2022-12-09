Current Laga Re song launch: Deepika Padukone's fans hail her as Queen Of Entertainment

NEW DELHI: Actress Deepika Padukone really left her fans thrilled with her electrifying special appearance in the song 'Current Laga Re' from Rohit Shetty's upcoming next 'Cirkus'. The song which starred Deepika in a pink ethnic saree and a sleek bun and made the most eye grabbing appearance as 'Meenamma', her much iconic character from 'Chennai Express'.

While launching the song, Deepika and Rohit Shetty spoke about what the audience can expect from the super loved jodi of 'Chennai Express'. Rohit also made a major announcement and stated that Deepika would be joining his epic cop universe soon as a lady cop for 'Singham 3'.

As expected the news blew the internet up along with the extremely catchy and groovy video of 'Current Laga Re'. Taking to their social media, the fans hailed the true Queen of Entertainment saying:

So much maddness today!! Truely excited knowing that #QueenOfEntertainment will be leading the #RohitShetty's cop universe!! And I am totally head over heels for her in #CurrentLagaRe song from #Circus ___ pic.twitter.com/XZwSMdtmd1 December 8, 2022

AJAY DEVGN, RANVEER SINGH, AKSHAY KUMAR & DEEPIKA PADUKONE - The four cops in ROHIT SHETTY COP UNIVERSE - #DeepikaPadukone will join the universe in SINGHAM AGAIN alongside #AjayDevgn. #SinghamAgain #QueenOfEntertainment pic.twitter.com/6uKAQ1jI5r — Sachin Chopra (@SachinC66194563) December 8, 2022

Speaking of 'Cirkus', the film is directed and produced by Rohit Shetty and is a period comedy drama film. The film stars Ranveer Singh in a dual role alongside Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma. It also features Deepika Padukone and Ajay Devgn in special appearances. 'Cirkus' is based on William Shakespeare's play The Comedy of Errorsa and is scheduled for release on December 23, 2022.