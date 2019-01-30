Dabboo Ratnani's wife reacts to cultural appropriation controversy

New Delhi: Ace lensman Dabboo Ratnani released his much-awaited calendar for 2019 amid fanfare in Mumbai. But little did he expect controversy to erupt on social media—all thanks to a specific look created for the photoshoot.

In Dabboo's calendar, Shraddha Kapoor is seen donning a colourful headgear which is similar to the Native American war bonnet. The picture has got her in trouble as several social media users have slammed her for it. Diet Sabya, a page which calls out celebs for copying brands shared the calendar picture on Instagram and slammed the actress for 'cultural appropriation'.

Check it out here:

'Cultural Appropriation' is defined as the act of adopting certain elements of one culture by members of another culture. However, it can be controversial when members of a dominant culture appropriate from disadvantaged minority cultures.

Social media user have called out the photographer and the actress for wearing the headgear for a calendar shoot.

Bollywoodlife.com asked Dabboo's wife Manisha Ratnani about the whole controversy, to which she said, “We were not aware of this. The intention is never to hurt anyone whether it is from India or from abroad. I had no clue of the 'cultural appropriation' issue.”