Dada Saheb Phalke Award to be conferred to actor Asha Parekh this year: Union Minister Anurag Thakur

New Delhi: Veteran actress Asha Parekh was named the Dadasaheb Phalke award recipient for the year 2020 for her immense contribution to the Indian film industry by Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur.

Dadasaheb Phalke Award is Indian cinema's highest honour for any artist.

Asha Parekh rules millions of hearts, she is best known for films like 'Dil Deke Dekho', 'Kati Patang' and 'Teesri Manzil.' She has several critically and commercially acclaimed films to her credit and was given the Padma Shri by the government in 1992.

Previous recipients of the Dadasaheb Phalke award are Raj Kapoor, Yash Chopra, Lata Mangeshkar, Mrinal Sen, Amitabh Bachchan and Vinod Khanna. Also, South megastar Rajinikanth is the most recent winner of the honour.