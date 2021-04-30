Dadasaheb Phalke birth anniversary: All you need to know about the father of Indian Cinema!

New Delhi: Dadasaheb Phalke, who is known as the father of Indian Cinema was born on April 30, 1870, in Nashik, Maharashtra. Today, on the occasion of the legendary filmmaker's birth anniversary, let's honour him and his unmatched contribution to Indian cinema.

His real name was Dhundiraj Govind Phalke and it is believed that he was the one who created the interest for cinema among people.

Dadasaheb Phalke's Career

Initially, Dadasaheb started off his career as a photographer but after he watched a silent French movie 'Life of Christ', his life changed. It became the turning point in his life which persuaded him to opt for filmmaking as his career and for that he went to London to pursue his dream. After returning from London, he made Raja Harishchandra in 1913, which was considered a first-of-its-kind Indian feature film and that was just the beginning of Indian Cinema. He made almost 100 movies in his 25-year long career and after that he took retirement. During his career span, he donned many hats from being a producer to director and also to a screenwriter.

Dadasaheb Phalke's Achievements

In order to honour Dadasaheb for his immense contribution to Indian Cinema, the government of India instituted one of the most prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1969. This award is just not a mere award, it is presented annually by the president of India to the people who have contributed their part to Indian Cinema.

Dadasaheb Phalke's Contribution to Indian Cinema

Phalke gave us some of the best movies of all time. Some of his films include Lanka dahan (1917), Shri Krishna janma (1918), Sairandari (1920), and Shakuntala (1920).

He left filmmaking in 1930 and later breathed his last on February 16, 1944.