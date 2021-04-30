हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Awards

Dadasaheb Phalke birth anniversary: All you need to know about the father of Indian Cinema!

On the occasion of Dadasaheb Phalke's birth anniversary, let's remember the father of Indian Cinema and cherish his achievements

Dadasaheb Phalke birth anniversary: All you need to know about the father of Indian Cinema!
Pic Courtesy: Twitter/@Dpiff_official

New Delhi: Dadasaheb Phalke, who is known as the father of Indian Cinema was born on April 30, 1870, in Nashik, Maharashtra. Today, on the occasion of the legendary filmmaker's birth anniversary, let's honour him and his unmatched contribution to Indian cinema.

His real name was Dhundiraj Govind Phalke and it is believed that he was the one who created the interest for cinema among people. 

 

Dadasaheb Phalke's Career

Initially, Dadasaheb started off his career as a photographer but after he watched a silent French movie 'Life of Christ', his life changed. It became the turning point in his life which persuaded him to opt for filmmaking as his career and for that he went to London to pursue his dream. After returning from London, he made Raja Harishchandra in 1913, which was considered a first-of-its-kind Indian feature film and that was just the beginning of Indian Cinema. He made almost 100 movies in his 25-year long career and after that he took retirement. During his career span, he donned many hats from being a producer to director and also to a screenwriter.

Dadasaheb Phalke's Achievements

In order to honour Dadasaheb for his immense contribution to Indian Cinema, the government of India instituted one of the most prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1969. This award is just not a mere award, it is presented annually by the president of India to the people who have contributed their part to Indian Cinema.

Dadasaheb Phalke's Contribution to Indian Cinema

Phalke gave us some of the best movies of all time. Some of his films include Lanka dahan (1917), Shri Krishna janma (1918), Sairandari (1920), and Shakuntala (1920). 
He left filmmaking in 1930 and later breathed his last on February 16, 1944.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Dadasaheb Phalke Academy AwardsDadasaheb PhalkeDadasaheb Phalke happy birthdayDadasaheb Phalke birth anniversary
Next
Story

Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni remembers father on first death anniversary, says 'if only I could hear you call me mushk again'

Must Watch

PT2M18S

Zee Top 10: Major news stories of the day