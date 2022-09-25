‘Daddy didn't speak anything in the hospital,’ reveals late comedian Raju Srivastava’s daughter Antara

New Delhi: Raju Srivastava passed away on September 21, 2022 leaving family, friends and fans grieving. The actor comedian was undergoing treatment for heart attack in New Delhi’s All India Insititute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) since August 10, however, he could not be saved. He was 58 years old.

Now, as the family is organizing a prayer meet in Mumbai, actor’s daughter Antara spoke with E-Times about how they are dealing with the changes post his demise.

“I am flying down with Mummy tonight to Mumbai. She is not fine. It is a very tough time for us,” she said.

She further said, “We will be back in Delhi soon. A lot of rituals are in the offing. Kanpur was Dad's home. So, we have to do puja there too.”

Furthermore, she revealed that Raju did not say anything during his time at the hospital and said, “Daddy didn't speak anything in the hospital.”

Raju Srivastava was cremated in the presence of friends and family at Nigambodh Ghat, New Delhi on September 22, 2022. His last rites were performed by son Ayushmaan.

Raju Srivastava rose to fame with ‘Great Indian Laughter Challenge’ in the year 2005. Since then, the comedian had a flourishing career in the film and television industry. Over the course of three decades, he featured in Hindi films such as "Maine Pyar Kiya", "Baazigar", the remake of "Bombay to Goa" and "Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya". After his death, fellow comedian Ahsaan Qureshi revealed in an interview that Raju wanted to work on the sequel of ‘Bombay to Goa’ with all his fellow comedians.