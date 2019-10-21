Daler Mehndi tweets a hilarious video of cop singing 'Bolo Tara Ra Ra'-Watch

New Delhi: Popstar Daler Mehndi on Monday tweeted a hilarious video of Chandigarh cop singing his popular song 'Bolo Ta Ra Ra' while managing traffic.

In the video, the cop can be seen singing Bolo Tara Ra on a loudspeaker. He guides people to park their cars correctly and be aware of the cranes that pick cars if they are wrongly parked. “Bolo ta ra ra ra gaddi nu crane lae gai,” he sings in the video.

Sharing the video, Daler Mehndi wrote, "I am glad that my music is used by Traffic police to inspire people to follow rules."

I am glad that my music is used by Traffic police to inspire people to follow rules.

Happiness Means Daler Mehndi

Celebration Means Daler Mehndi

Thank you for your love and Support#DalerMehndi #BoloTaRaRaRa @trafficchd @ssptfcchd pic.twitter.com/1fUZMmCNkt — Daler Mehndi (@dalermehndi) October 17, 2019

Happiness Means Daler Mehndi

Celebration Means Daler Mehndi

Thank you for your love and Support#DalerMehndi #BoloTaRaRaRa @trafficchd @ssptfcchd."

Popstar Daler was last seen on singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa as one of the judges. Over the years, Daler has rendered many foot-tapping numbers including Ho Jayegi Balle Balle and Kudiyan Seher Diyan.