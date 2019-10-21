close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Daler Mehndi

Daler Mehndi tweets a hilarious video of cop singing 'Bolo Tara Ra Ra'-Watch

Popstar Daler Mehndi on Monday tweeted a hilarious video of Chandigarh cop singing his popular song 'Bolo Ta Ra Ra' while managing traffic.

Daler Mehndi tweets a hilarious video of cop singing &#039;Bolo Tara Ra Ra&#039;-Watch

New Delhi: Popstar Daler Mehndi on Monday tweeted a hilarious video of Chandigarh cop singing his popular song 'Bolo Ta Ra Ra' while managing traffic.

In the video, the cop can be seen singing Bolo Tara Ra on a loudspeaker. He guides people to park their cars correctly and be aware of the cranes that pick cars if they are wrongly parked. “Bolo ta ra ra ra gaddi nu crane lae gai,” he sings in the video.

Sharing the video, Daler Mehndi wrote, "I am glad that my music is used by Traffic police to inspire people to follow rules."

Happiness Means Daler Mehndi
Celebration Means Daler Mehndi
Thank you for your love and Support#DalerMehndi #BoloTaRaRaRa @trafficchd @ssptfcchd."

Popstar Daler was last seen on singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa as one of the judges. Over the years, Daler has rendered many foot-tapping numbers including Ho Jayegi Balle Balle and Kudiyan Seher Diyan.

Tags:
Daler Mehndibolotarararakudiyan seher diyan
Next
Story

Parineeti Chopra's comment on Priyanka Chopra's Karwa Chauth pic hints at her impending wedding

Must Watch

PT21M6S

Voting started today in Maharashtra and Haryana, fate decision of many political veterans