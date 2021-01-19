हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Madhuri Dixit

Dance Deewane 3: Dharmesh Yelande is excited to judge dance show with Madhuri Dixit

Choreographer Dharmesh Yelande revealed that he will be joining Madhuri Dixit and Tushar Kalia to judge dance show 'Dance Deewane 3' and said he was thrilled to get this opportunity. "She is the epitome of grace, and I feel blessed to be working alongside her in a show that celebrates dreams and gives everyone a chance to show off their passion for dance," he said.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram/ @madhuridixitnene and IANS

Mumbai: Choreographer Dharmesh Yelande will be seen as a judge in the third season of the reality show Dance Deewane. He says he is thrilled to share the panel with Bollywood dance diva Madhuri Dixit Nene.

Dharmesh will join Madhuri Dixit and Tushar Kalia on the judges' panel of the show, and mentor contestants to put their best foot forward.

"Dance Deewane is a show that truly celebrates the passion for dance. The fact that people across all age groups are given a platform to prove their talent is something I really believe in. I am thrilled to be sharing the panel with celebrated and evergreen dancer and actor Madhuri Dixit," Dharmesh said.

"She is the epitome of grace, and I feel blessed to be working alongside her in a show that celebrates dreams and gives everyone a chance to show off their passion for dance," he continued.

Dharmesh says as a judge, he knows he has a "huge responsibility" on his shoulders.

He said: "I realise that my decision will work towards changing the lives of the people who will participate in the show. I am just as excited as the other performers and I can't wait for this amazing journey to begin!"

 

