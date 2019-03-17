हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Darshan Kumar

Darshan on facing challenges to become an actor



Darshan on facing challenges to become an actor

New Delhi: Actor Darshan Kumaar, who is working on his next film "PM Narendra Modi", says there are many challenges when one tries to break into the Hindi film industry.

"There are many challenges. If you don't have anyone to guide you in the industry, then you have a tough time," Darshan told IANS. 

The actor made his debut in 2003 with the Salman Khan-starrer "Tere Naam", but had his breakthrough in 2014 with "Mary Kom". He was later seen in films such as "NH10", "Sarbjit", "A Gentleman" and "Baaghi 2".

He said it takes a long time to figure out Bollywood. 

"It takes years to understand the functionality of the film industry, for instance, to understand how to get work and survive. The survival gets harder because it not only takes a lot of time, but also money. But once you get a break and earn the audience's confidence, you're good. So the journey in B-Town is like a roller-coster ride," he said. 

"PM Narendra Modi", a film by Omung Kumar B, also stars Vivek Anand Oberoi, Waheeda Rahman, Boman Irani and Barkha Bisht Sengupta. 

