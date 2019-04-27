close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
David Dhawan

David Dhawan confirms Varun Dhawan- Natasha Dalal's wedding—Here's what he said

Speculations were rife that Varun and Natasha will be tying the knot this year.

David Dhawan confirms Varun Dhawan- Natasha Dalal&#039;s wedding—Here&#039;s what he said

New Delhi: The year 2018 brought about a wedding boom in Bollywood. Beginning with Sonam Kapoor- Anand Ahuja's big fat Indian wedding and ending with Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas's dreamy Christain as well as Hindu wedding, we saw a lot of Bollywood actors/actresses as bride and groom. Many relationships were made official last year too, actor Varun Dhawan and his childhood love Natasha Dalal's relation being one of them.

Speculations were rife that the couple will be tying the knot this year. However, looks like we will have to wait longer than that. Varun's father and filmmaker David Dhawan revealed in an interview with MensXp that the wedding 'might' take place next year.

He said, “His marriage will happen next year maybe. I am very happy with their relationship. What more does a father need?”

Well, we might not know when the wedding will take place but we do know, now, that it will happen someday!

For the uninitiated,  Natasha Dalal is a fashion designer and is Varun's childhood friend. The two are said to be dating each other for the longest time.

Tags:
David DhawanVarun DhawanNatasha DalalVarun Dhawan girlfriend
Next
Story

Nora Fatehi performs on 'Dilbar' at Annual Caftan 2019—Pics

Must Watch

PT5M37S

PM Modi slams opposition in rally, "The opportunism of SP-BSP is being understood by new generation"