Day after wedding, newlyweds Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar host pool party, actress stuns in green

NEW DELHI: Popular actress Mouni Roy and her entrepreneur boyfriend Suraj Nambiar got married in Goa as per Malyali rituals, which was followed by a Bengali wedding, on January 27 (Thursday). Pictures and videos from their wedding have been on social media and going viral. Several celebrities from the tinsel villa, including Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit and Neha Dhupia extended their heartfelt greetings to the actress on her wedding.

Now, a day after the wedding ceremony, the newlywed couple hosted a pool party for their close friends. Looking at the pictures, it appeared like the theme of the party was green as some of guests, including Mouni, were seen dressed in the colour.

Mouni, who made a radiant glowing bride looking extremely beautiful in whatever she donned, looked absolutely gorgeous on Friday. The actress posed with her bestie Mandira Bedi, donning an off-shoulder green outfit which she teamed with a matching sling bag.

Sharing the photos, Mandira wrote, "#Gogreen," followed by a green heart emoji. Mandira Bedi also shared photos with other guests.

Several celebrities from the entertainment world attended Mouni-Suraj Nambiar's wedding. Mandira Bedi, Aashka Goradia, and others were Mouni Roy's bridesmaids.

For Mouni and Suraj's day wedding, which took place as per Malyali rituals, the bridesmaids were seen in white and gold kasavu sarees. For the Bengali wedding, which took place in the evening, Mouni turned into a Sabyasachi bride, whereas most of her friends and family members were seen in silk sarees. Mandira wore a heavy embroidered saree and statement choker and shared her look on social media.

For the unversed, Mandira and Mouni share extremely close bonds. As per reports, they went to the same school and have known each other for a long time.

