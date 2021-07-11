Days after hubby Raj Kaushal’s demise, Mandira Bedi clicked with mom - Watch

New Delhi: Days after the sad demise of husband and filmmaker Raj Kaushal, actress-presenter Mandira Bedi was spotted for a morning walk with her mother on Sunday.

The duo can be seen involved in an intense conversation while having their walk. The video was shared by a celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani on his Instagram handle.

He wrote, “A very good stress reliever #mandirabedi seen with her mom for a walk.

In the video, Mandira can be seen wearing a black tank top and paired it with grey track pants.

This is Mandira’s first public appearance post the sudden demise of her husband Raj Kaushal to a heart attack on June 30. Raj was 49 years old.

Hearing the unfortunate news of his demise, several of his celeb friends and fans thronged social media and extended their condolences to the family.

On Saturday (July 3), many celebs were spotted at Mandira Bedi's house for a prayer meet dedicated to the late Raj Kaushal. Mouni Roy, Samita Bangargi, and Vidya Malavade among others were present to provide emotional support to a shattered Mandira.

Mandira Bedi and Raj Kaushal got hitched in 1999. The couple has a 9-year-old son named Vir and had adopted a 4-year-old girl named Tara in July 2020.