Days after Karan Johar's K3G bash COVID controversy, Rhea Kapoor shares pics from Christmas party

New Delhi: Stylist Rhea Kapoor recently threw a Christmas-themed party for her close pals on Friday (December 17) at her home and shared fun-filled pictures of the get-together on Instagram on Saturday.

At the party, fashion designer Masaba Gupta and her boyfriend Satyadeep Misra were present, Rhea's close friend Samyukta Nair was also seen in one of the videos, holding a drink. Rhea's dining table was beautifully decorated and had candles lighting it up. The outside of her home was lit by colourful lights to celebrate the holiday season.

In the caption, Rhea wrote, "Happy holidays! December I cant keep up! We all fell asleep 20 mins after these pics were taken, full, happy and safe coz we all tested fr! #thisisthirtysomething."

Take a look at the pictures from the celebration:

This B-Town get-together comes in days after Karan Johar's celebration bash for his film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gam completed 20 years. The get-together came under scrutiny after several guests including Kareena Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and Amrita Arora tested positive for COVID-19.

It was reported that Seema Khan was the first one to be diagnosed with COVID-19. In fact, as per Kareena's official statement, one of the guests was coughing at Karan Johar's dinner gathering and several reported stated that it was Seema Khan.

The BMC told ANI that it was Seema who first got COVID-19 and that she had minor symptoms. On December 11, the COVID-19 report of Seema came positive. The same day Kareena and Amrita too got themselves tested and their reports also came positive on Monday.

On Wednesday, Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor and Seema Khan's son Yohaan Khan also tested positive for the novel virus.

Before this, Kareena Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, Amrita Arora had attended another get-together at Rhea Kapoor's house.