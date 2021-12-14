हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Janhvi Kapoor

After Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor turns Poo to enact Kareena Kapoor's K3G scene- Watch!

After Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor has recreated a Kareena Kapoor scene from her film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The video has gone viral on social media.

After Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor turns Poo to enact Kareena Kapoor&#039;s K3G scene- Watch!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: After Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor has now recreated an iconic scene from the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, which has completed 20 years of its release on Tuesday.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s unique character of Poo in the film was extremely loved by the audiences and so everyone is celebrating the success of the film by creating the scene as it achieves such a big milestone. 

 

Sharing the video on her social media account, Janhvi wrote, “Name one thing more iconic than Poo. I’ll wait. Maybe forever. #20years #kabhikhushikabhigum #20yearsofk3g @karanjohar @kareenakapoorkhan @iamsrk @hrithikroshan @kajol @dharmamovies…”

In a video, Janhvi can be seen dressed in a short, one-shoulder yellow dress paired with stylish shades. In the video, she looks into the mirror, arranges her hair and lip syncs Kareena's line, “How dare you? Tumhara koi haq nahi banta ki tum itni khoobsurat lago. Not fair.”

Various celebrities including Farah Khan, Ananya Panday, Sidharth Malhotra and others are recreating scenes from the movie K3G. 

For the unversed, ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham’ was a family drama featuring a stellar star cast which included Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan. The movie was a huge hit and Kareena’s character ‘Poo’ became a huge part of India’s pop culture.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Janhvi KapoorKareena KapoorAlia BhattK3Giconic moviepooKabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghamhilarious scene
Next
Story

Salman Khan to host IIFA 2022 in Abu Dhabi

Must Watch

PT5M30S

How Dubai achieved paperless goals?