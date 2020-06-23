Dear Sushant Singh Rajput…: Actress Bhumika Chawla remembers ‘MS Dhoni’ star, urges people to stop blame game

New Delhi: Actress Bhumika Chawla, who played Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister in his much-acclaimed film ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’, has shared an emotional post mourning the demise of the actor. In her post, she also urged people to stop blame game and respect each other.

Sushant died by suicide on June 14 in Mumbai. He was said to be under stress and depression for some months. His sudden demise sent shockwaves across the nation and the ‘outsider vs insider’ debate in the industry has taken over again.

In her post, Bhumika wrote, “Dear Sushant - wherever you are - you are in the hands of God .... it’s been a week since you have gone ... What took you away —- THE SECRET HAS GONE WITH YOU — buried deep in your heart and mind .... I wish to tell all the people who are affected by this to pray and devote your time to things like —-Taking care of yourself, of the people around you ... There are speculations of why it happened .... THERE IS MUD SLINGING - there is wrath - there is — “who is to be blamed” —there is “industry did it” — “relationship did this” ... so on and so forth.”

“Dear PEOPLE RESPECT A SOUL GONE ... PRAY AND LOOK AHEAD ..... SPEND THAt TIME In caring for each other / CARING FOR THE NEEDS OF kids who need education: teach them in whichever way you can / PRAY for yourselves and others around you / EXERCISE —- stay positive ... LETS NOT BLAMe PEOPLE —— LETS RESPECT Each other ... LET THE industry find a solution within itself and not do public discussions on public domains —- Prayers for him,” she added.

Take a look at her post here:

An investigation is currently underway in his death case. His father, other members from his family and close friends, work associates have been questioned by the police.

Sushant’s last rites were held in Mumbai on June 15. Later, his family flew down to their hometown Patna to immerse his ashes in the Ganga river.