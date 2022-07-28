NewsLifestylePeople
SUHANA KHAN

DEBUNKED! Suhana Khan is NOT making her debut on Koffee With Karan with 'The Archies' gang

Earlier a report in Bollywood Life claimed that the Suhana Khan will make her debut on the Koffee couch along with her film ‘The Archies’ co-stars.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 07:33 PM IST

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan will not be making her debut on the popular celebrity talk show 'Koffee With Karan' Season 7. Karan Johar himself debunked all rumours surrounding it and said, "It's not true."

Earlier a report in Bollywood Life claimed that the star kid will make her debut on the Koffee couch along with her film ‘The Archies’ co-stars.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“Suhana Khan the princess of the Khan house will also be talking a lot more about her family right from Aryan Khan being her big brother and the support she gets from him. The tough time the Khan family faced during the drug case and more. Suhana Khan will also reveal that she is the most loved sibling in the house, while AbRam is her heart,” claimed the report that has now been dismissed by KJo himself.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Suhana Khan is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's adaptation of the popular comic 'The Archies'. It also stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, late actress Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina. 'The Archies' is produced under the banner of Tiger Baby Films and will release in 2023 on Netflix.

