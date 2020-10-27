Decoding Urvashi Rautela's look at Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's wedding

New Delhi: Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's wedding was not less than a fairytale affair and it was all star-studded with a few prominent personalities in attendance. Actress Urvashi Rautela too was a part of the wedding ceremony. She congratulated the newlyweds by saying," Wishing Neha happily ever after. Lot's of love to Neha Kakkar and the groom Rohanpreet Singh and my friend Tony Kakar, Sonu Kakkar didi and their parents. I just wanna say, may your life together be full of love and your love be full of life. Family is very important, family is where your life begins and love never ends. Neha found her person and it was the most beautiful wedding I have ever seen. Wishing them loads of love."

Urvashi looked like a million bucks in a lehenga. Her stylist Sanchi Juneja said that the actress was wearing Reynu Tandon at Neha Kakkar’s wedding. It was a laxer cut leather lehenga with handcrafted zardozi and all original Swaroski work. The leather cutwork on green complimented her style.

Here are a few videos of Urvashi at Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's wedding:

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela was last seen in a comedy-drama titled 'Virgin Bhanupriya'. It also featured Gautam Gulati and Archana Puran Singh in pivotal roles. She is currently busy shooting for her upcoming Telugu film 'Black Rose'.