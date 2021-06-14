Deepak S. Chhabra creates Sherwanis so good, you’d get married just to wear them once!

New Delhi: Sherwanis have the charm to add stars to any wedding. The timeless attire has been adorned by the greatest maharajas to the most successful actors, all showcasing their grace with their own personal touch. The exclusivity that Sherwanis hold is enough to make any groom stand out from the crowd on their wedding day. After all, why should men miss out on the fashion fun!

Deepak S. Chhabra, the visionary couturier with more than two decades of expertise in men’s fashion, has with his latest grooms wear collection given a flawlessly voguish twist to the timeless sherwani. From the pre-wedding celebrations to the D-day, the sherwanis, with their blend of contemporary and classic, are a perfect statement for the modern-day groom. His two major collections of the luxury ensemble give the groom a plethora of options to choose from, suitable for all times, venues, and destinations.



1) AKS – the ultimate new-age statement



The copious amount of work and research that has gone into creating this collection, reflects in the exemplary outfits it brings on. This collection, by combining asymmetric drapes with ornamental embroidery, is the consummate blend of traditional and modern. The vivid colors promise a charmingly unique statement for the new-age groom. This refreshingly breezy collection, with soft pastel hues and stylish long jackets, is the ideal choice for the auspicious and fun ‘day’ occasions of Mehendi, Haldi, and Sangeet. Subtle yet classy, this fusion ensemble screams elegance.

According to Deepak S Chhabra, the AKS collection is meticulously crafted to procure the feeling of royalness in the modern groom. This brings a competitive relevance, for all the to-be grooms looking for mixing deep-rooted legacy from our culture, with the new Zen look or the classic feel.



2) Tabeer – as timeless as the tradition it is designed for



The collection brings to life the unmatched timelessness of the classic sherwani. With beautifully subtle tones and intricately detailed craftsmanship, the quintessential pieces are what you need to transition your dreams into a momentous reality.

Considering Tabeer as his ikigai, Deepak S Chhabra has lived up to its name in the perfect manner. Decoding mysterious dreams, each TABEER ensemble speaks about a feeling, a memory, or a mindset and is of utmost precious. Giving An artful sprinkle of western influence on traditional Indian textiles and styles, it’s an amalgamation of the best of both worlds – just like the weddings it is curated for!

Deepak S. Chhabra’s unmatched design instincts and grasp on the versatile personalities of modern grooms is what makes this 2021 collection an absolute trendsetter in the luxury wedding fashion industry. Fashion is his medium of telling stories, and with his creations, he has woven magical wedding tales for over 11,000 happy couples to tell their kids. This dreamy sherwani ensemble is a magnificent promise of quality for couture that makes your wedding as exceptional as you and your dream girl deserve it.

(Disclaimer: This is a Brand Desk content)

