Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh hop on the ‘Buss It Challenge’- Watch

New Delhi: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh took on the viral Buss It Challenge and gave their own adorable twist to it. Deepika shared the duo’s dance video on Instagram on Wednesday (March 10).

The power couple can be seen dancing their hearts out while grooving to Erica Banks' song ‘Buss It’. Deepika twerks in comfy nightwear while Ranveer joins her later on. The duo donned casual outfits and can be seen having the time of their lives. Captioning the video, Deepika wrote, “Werk it baby! @ranveersingh. #bussitchallenge.”

The Buss It challenge usually sees participants in two outfits- one in casual wear and then they change to glamorous outfits. After the beat drops, the video shows participants change from casual to glam outfits.

Deepika and Ranveer’s fans were left impressed by the duo’s impressive performance. One of the fans commented, “Hahaha you guys are the best,” while another wrote, “Hahahaha the best thing on the internet today.”

Deepika and Raveer tied the knot on 14 November 2018. The couple’s love for each other is quite palpable and they often leave loved-up comments on each others’ posts.

On the work front, Deepika and Ranveer will next be seen in ‘83’, a sports biopic based on India's World Cup victory in 1983. Deepika will essay the role of Kapil Dev’s wife Romi, while Ranveer will play the role of Kapil Dev.