हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh hop on the ‘Buss It Challenge’- Watch

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh can be seen dancing their hearts out while grooving to Erica Banks' song ‘Buss It’.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh hop on the ‘Buss It Challenge’- Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/deepikapadukone

New Delhi: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh took on the viral Buss It Challenge and gave their own adorable twist to it. Deepika shared the duo’s dance video on Instagram on Wednesday (March 10).

The power couple can be seen dancing their hearts out while grooving to Erica Banks' song ‘Buss It’. Deepika twerks in comfy nightwear while Ranveer joins her later on. The duo donned casual outfits and can be seen having the time of their lives. Captioning the video, Deepika wrote, “Werk it baby! @ranveersingh. #bussitchallenge.”

The Buss It challenge usually sees participants in two outfits- one in casual wear and then they change to glamorous outfits. After the beat drops, the video shows participants change from casual to glam outfits. 

Deepika and Ranveer’s fans were left impressed by the duo’s impressive performance. One of the fans commented, “Hahaha you guys are the best,” while another wrote, “Hahahaha the best thing on the internet today.” 

Deepika and Raveer tied the knot on 14 November 2018. The couple’s love for each other is quite palpable and they often leave loved-up comments on each others’ posts

On the work front, Deepika and Ranveer will next be seen in ‘83’, a sports biopic based on India's World Cup victory in 1983. Deepika will essay the role of Kapil Dev’s wife Romi, while Ranveer will play the role of Kapil Dev. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Deepika PadukoneRanveer SinghBuss It challengeDeepika Padukone dance videoRanveer Singh dance video
Next
Story

New mommy Kareena Kapoor is ‘ready for more burp cloths and diapers’, gets BFF Malaika Arora's approval

Must Watch

PT3M39S

Exclusive: In conversation with Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Delhi Budget 2021-22