Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh To Welcome Baby Boy, Confirms This Celebrity

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Sep 02, 2024, 02:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh To Welcome Baby Boy, Confirms This Celebrity Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to welcome their first child anytime soon. The couple shared the news of expecting their first baby with the due date of September month. There have been lots of speculations that Deepika will deliver a baby boy, and looks like this speculation is true, In an interview celebrity mehendi artist Veena Nagda happened to reveal that Ranveer and Deepika Padukone are going to welcome their son very soon.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Veena said, "I met Ranveer at Anant Ambani’s wedding, where he told me he wanted to put Mehndi by me and later he didn't come. I also congratulated him, ‘beta hone waala hai."

Watch the video of Veena Nagda revealing that Deepika and Ranveer will welcome a baby boy. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla)

This statement of Veena grabbed all the eyeballs and the fans are already showering all the love on soon-to-be parents.

Ranveer and Deepika to shift to their new bungalow near Mannat after the arrival of their baby?

There is a strong buzz that Deepika and Ranveer have their mansion ready near Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat where the couple will welcome their little one. 

Deepika Padukone’s baby to share the same birthday with Ranbir Kapoor?

There is also a lot of speculation going on that the delivery date of the actress is around Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday which is September 28, and only if this will come true, it’s going to create a lot of stir online due to the past between the actors. 

