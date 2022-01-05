Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi share a passionate kiss on Gehraiyaan poster - Check all 6 new posters

New Delhi: On Deepika Padukone's 35th birthday, makers of her upcoming film Gehraiyaan unveiled 6 new posters. The Amazon Original movie is directed by Shakun Batra. The much-awaited movie looks beneath the surface of complex modern relationships, adulting, letting go and taking control of ones’ life path.

One of the newly released posters features Deepika and Siddhant Chaturvedi sharing a romantic kiss. The posters were first shared by Deepika Padukone who dedicated this to her fans. “On this special day, A little birthday present for all the love you have showered us with!

Alongside Deepika Padukone, the film features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in the lead along with Dhairya Karwa, Naseeruddin Shah, and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles. Jointly produced by Dharma Productions, Viacom18, and Shakun Batra’s Jouska Films, the movie to now have its World Premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022, in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.