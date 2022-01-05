हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi share a passionate kiss on Gehraiyaan poster - Check all 6 new posters

Gehraiyaan to have its World Premiere on Amazon Prime Video across more than 240 countries and territories on February 11, 2022.

Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi share a passionate kiss on Gehraiyaan poster - Check all 6 new posters
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: On Deepika Padukone's 35th birthday, makers of her upcoming film Gehraiyaan unveiled 6 new posters. The Amazon Original movie is directed by Shakun Batra. The much-awaited movie looks beneath the surface of complex modern relationships, adulting, letting go and taking control of ones’ life path. 

One of the newly released posters features Deepika and Siddhant Chaturvedi sharing a romantic kiss. The posters were first shared by Deepika Padukone who dedicated this to her fans. “On this special day, A little birthday present for all the love you have showered us with!

Alongside Deepika Padukone, the film features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in the lead along with Dhairya Karwa, Naseeruddin Shah, and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles. Jointly produced by Dharma Productions, Viacom18, and Shakun Batra’s Jouska Films, the movie to now have its World Premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022, in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Deepika PadukoneGehraiyaansiddhant chaturvediAnanya PandayDeepika Padukone birthdayDeepika Padukone posterDeepika Padukone kissingAmazon Prime Video
Next
Story

Arjun Kapoor doesn’t want to create ‘fake perception of one happy family’ on bond with Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor

Must Watch

PT9M26S

Weekend curfew to be imposed in Delhi, only essential services will be approved