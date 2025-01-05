Deepika Padukone Birthday Special: A Heartfelt Tribute To Her Memorable Mother Roles In Bollywood

As Deepika Padukone celebrates her first birthday as a proud mother today, January 5, 2025, we take a look at the iconic roles where the actress won hearts playing a mother on screen. From fierce warriors to graceful, loving figures, Deepika has shown her versatility in motherhood, both on and off the screen.

A beloved figure in Bollywood, Deepika’s journey from playing memorable characters like Shantipriya in Om Shanti Om (2007) to Dr. Naina Talwar in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) has been a captivating ride. Now, as a doting mother to her daughter Dua Padukone Singh, Deepika continues to enchant audiences with her incredible performances. Here’s a look back at the roles that showcased her magical portrayal of motherhood.

Kalki 2898 AD (2024)

In 2024, Deepika’s most anticipated release was the sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD, where she portrayed the character of SUM-80, also known as Sumathi—a prophetic mother figure to Kalki, the 10th and final avatar of Vishnu. What made this portrayal even more special is the fact that Deepika was pregnant with her daughter during filming. Her portrayal as a mother-to-be added a beautiful layer of authenticity to the role, showcasing a timeless, nurturing strength.

Jawan (2023)

Though known for her sizzling chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan in the sensational Besharam Rang from Pathaan (2023), Deepika also surprised fans with her impactful cameo as Aishwarya Rathore in Jawan (2023). Playing the mother of SRK’s son, this brief yet powerful role left a lasting impression. Her portrayal of Aishwarya as a loving and resilient mother blended perfectly with the high-octane drama, proving that even a short appearance can resonate deeply with audiences.

Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva (2022)

Here is Deepika Padukone's glimps from bhramastra part one - shiva pic.twitter.com/0PWHvSznhp — Deepika Files (@FilesDeepika) November 3, 2022

One of the most talked-about roles of Deepika’s career remains her mysterious cameo in Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva (2022). While the audience was left in suspense regarding her character’s true identity, many were convinced that Deepika played the role of Ranbir Kapoor’s onscreen mother. Though her appearance was fleeting, the internet went wild with fans debating whether her role will be further explored in the trilogy’s upcoming films. Will we see more of Deepika’s motherly character in Brahmāstra: Part Two – Dev? Time will tell!

Bajirao Mastani (2015)

Deepika’s first portrayal of a mother came in the form of the fierce warrior Mastani in Bajirao Mastani (2015). In one of the film’s most unforgettable moments, she fought valiantly with a sword in one hand and her son in the other. The scene was nothing short of iconic, symbolizing the perfect blend of strength and motherhood. Her powerful presence and unforgettable chemistry with Ranveer Singh made her portrayal as a mother unforgettable, and one of Bollywood's most stirring performances.

As Deepika’s daughter, Dua, grows up, she will surely have an impressive lineup of films to binge-watch and see her mother’s brilliance unfold on screen. From warriors to gentle mothers, Deepika’s roles as a mom have been diverse and emotionally rich. Here's wishing the beautiful Deepika Padukone a very happy birthday, as she continues to inspire with both her personal and professional journey!