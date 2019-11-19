Deepika Padukone calls Ranveer Singh her 'super drug', shares pic

close

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who celebrated her first wedding anniversary with Ranveer Singh on November 14, called him her 'super drug.' The actress also posted a picture of her hubby Ranveer.

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who celebrated her first wedding anniversary with Ranveer Singh on November 14, called him her 'super drug.' The actress also posted a picture of her hubby Ranveer.

Sharing a picture of Ranveer wrote, "& you...my super drug!”. The picture shows Ranveer dressed in an orange t-shirt with ‘love is a superpower’ written over it. Check out the picture:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Ranveer and Deepika celebrated their first wedding anniversary on November 14 and 15. They visited Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh on 14th and Golden Temple in Amritsar on Novmber 15 to seek blessings. They were accompanied by their family members.

Both Ranveer and Deepika shared pictures of their first anniversary celebrations on Instagram. Sharing a picture from Tirupati, Deepika wrote: “As we celebrate our first wedding anniversary,we seek the blessings of Lord Venkateswara.Thank You all for your love,prayers and good wishes! @ranveersingh.” She posted another picture from Amritsar and wrote, “As we celebrate our first wedding anniversary,we seek blessings at Harmandir Sahib.Thank You all for your love,prayers and good wishes! @ranveersingh.”

On the work front, Ranveer and Deepika will be seen in Kapil Dev's biopic titled 83. While Ranveer will be seen as Kapil Dev while Deepika will be seen as his wife Romi Dev.

Tags:
Ranveer SinghDeepika Padukonesuper drungKapil Dev
