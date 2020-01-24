हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone first Indian star in a Louis Vuitton global campaign

"I am beyond thrilled to be joining the Louis Vuitton family! To be a part of Nicholas Ghesquiere's vision for the world's most iconic brand is not only exciting but also very humbling!" Deepika announced on Instagram.

Deepika Padukone first Indian star in a Louis Vuitton global campaign

Mumbai: Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has become the first-ever actor from India to feature in the global campaign of luxury brand Louis Vuitton.

"I am beyond thrilled to be joining the Louis Vuitton family! To be a part of Nicholas Ghesquiere's vision for the world's most iconic brand is not only exciting but also very humbling!" Deepika announced on Instagram.

The actress' husband, actor Ranveer Singh, was among the first to post applause. "Next level !!!" he wrote.

Deepika features alongside global celebrities including Emma Roberts, Sophie Turner, and Chloe Grace Moretz for the Pre-Fall 2020 campaign of the brand, according to moneycontrol.com.

The campaign this year is themed on pulp horror, as depicted on film and in books. The look book features of the campaign 25 poster girls and boys including Deepika, who strike poses as characters in fiction bestseller covers. Ghesquiere, artistic director of Louis Vuitton Women's collections, posted the look book on Instagram.

Deepika's campaign is a poster of Michelle Gagnon's thriller bestseller, "Don't Turn Around". She is seen striking a seated pose in a black-and-white midi dress, turquoise boots and a grey long coat.

