Deepika Padukone Flaunts Her Fully Grown Baby Bump Amid Rumours Of Delivering Baby Boy

Mumbai: Deepika Padukone made heads turn with her smashing appearance in the town. The Kalki actress looked classy in her latest maternity outfit and set major fashion goals for all the would-be mommies. Deepika Padukone stepped out wearing a green kurta paired with a white long pant, her radiant look was unmissable and fans couldn't stop staring at her gorgeousness and we don't blame them.

Watch the video of Deepika Padukone flaunting her baby bump

In her latest appearance, Deepika flaunted her fully grown baby bump and there is a huge speculation that the diva will welcome a baby boy. There were viral pictures of Ranveer Singh doing the rounds on the internet where he was seen holding a newborn and it was speculated that the actress has already welcomed their first baby.



Deepika Padukone was seen in a happy mood in her latest appearance, as she waited and posed with all the fans. One glimpse that caught our attention in the video is how adorably the Jawan actress waited with a female along with a baby and clicked pictures. Seems like the actress has already got all the mommy instincts.

A few months ago Deepika and Ranveer Singh announced the arrival of their baby in September and its only one month left. The fans are eagerly waiting to hear the Good News.



Deepika Padukone continues to do workout in pregnancy

Just a few weeks ago the actress shared pictures of doing a yoga asana where she mentioned how she doesn't workout to look good but to stay fit. Deepika Padukone has been eating healthy too in her pregnancy and hence she didn't gain any extra kilos.

