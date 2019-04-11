close

Deepika Padukone flaunts her million dollar smile in latest Instagram post

New Delhi: One of the most sought-after actresses of Bollywood Deepika Padukone has a huge fan-following and grabs eyeballs each time she posts a pic on social media. The dimpled beauty has over 34 million followers on Instagram and keeps them updated by sharing pics and videos at regular intervals.

On Thursday, Deepika took to Instagram and shared a picture in which her million dollar smile is hard to miss!

Check it out here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“A day without laughter is a day wasted...”-Charlie Chaplin  @zoieakhtar OTS: @shakunbatra

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

The caption is, “A day without laughter is a day wasted...”-Charlie Chaplin: @zoieakhtar OTS: @shakunbatra”

We bet that made you smile!

On the personal front, the actress is happily married to Bollywood's 'powerhouse of talent' Ranveer Singh. The couple tied the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony in November last year and has been making fans go gaga over them since then.

Coming to Deepika's work commitments, the actress is shooting for Meghna Gulzar's 'Chhapaak' and will play the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal in the film. Her first look as Laxmi left everybody stunned and the film in one of the most-anticipated films of 2020.

