Deepika Padukone gets brutally trolled for her outfit at FIFA World Cup final, netizens say, ‘Ranveer ke kapde pehen ke chali gayi’

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone was in Qatar for the FIFA World Cup finals in which she unveiled the FIFA World Cup trophy. The actress unveiled the trophy alongside former Spanish footballer, Iker Casillas, before the finale match on Sunday. The pictures of the same were shared by several fan and paparazzi account and went viral on social media. While a lot of fans praised Deepika for unveiling the trophy and said that she made the nation proud, she also received flak for her outfit. “Proud moment for India but I wish she had worn a saree,” commented one user. She was wearing a white shirt with tan coloured leather overcoat, loose black pants paired with a black belt. Fans also trolled her saying that she is wearing Ranveer Singh’s clothes referring to his eccentric dressing sense. “Ye Ranveer ka dress pehenkar aayi hai kya,” wrote a user. “Ranveer ke kapde pehen ke chali gayi,” another user added.

Many also called that she does not deserve to unveil the World Cup trophy. “What? Non deserving person and what is she wearing dislike dislike dislike,” commented one user. “Why get her? Who is she to football? A woman footballer unveiling it would've made much more impact and sense,” commented another user.

See how she got trolled

However, several fans came out in her support and also celebrated this big feat. “Big moment for India,” commented one user. “Such a proud moment for India,” added another user.

In the nail-biting thriller between Argentina and France, Lionel Messi’s side defeated Kylian Mbappe’s team on penalties and took the cup home after 36 years.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone is all set for her upcoming film ‘Pathaan’ alongside Shah Rukh Khan which will release in 2023. Apart from that, she has ‘Project K’ with Prabhas, ‘Fighter’ with Hrithik Roshan, ‘The Intern’ with Amitabh Bachchan, and an international cross-cultural romantic comedy film.