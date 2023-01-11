New Delhi: Deepika Padukone is an actress who is known for her fashion statement, dressing sense and class-apart acting. The actress even received praises for her role in upcoming action-thriller ‘Pathaan’. However, it seems like netizens are not very happy with her dressing sense these days. Recently, the actress was trolled for her outfit at the FIFA World Cup final and now her outfit has again caught the attention of netizens.

Recently, while coming out of the airport, Deepika was seen wearing a full-length woolen grey dress along with black sunglasses. However, fans did not like her look and started trolling her for the same in the comments section. “Nowadays her dressing sense is disaster really,” commented one user. “Looks like abhi abhi hospital se bhaag ke aayi ho,” added another user with laughter emoji. “Itney kapde pathan ki pathani pehnei hi lagtah,” added a third user.

Some of the fans also trolled her for wearing sunglasses during night time. “What’s with the glasses at night time?,” a user wrote.

Watch the video here

However, a lot of her loyal fans also liked her look and dropped heart and fire emojis in the comments section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone is all set for her upcoming film ‘Pathaan’ alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham which will release on January 25, 2023. The trailer of the film released on January 10 and was widely applauded by the fans. ‘Pathaan’ is her fourth film with superstar Shah Rukh Khan and also marks SRK’s return to the movies after a long hiatus of four years.

Apart from that, she has ‘Project K’ with Prabhas, ‘Fighter’ with Hrithik Roshan, ‘The Intern’ with Amitabh Bachchan, and an international cross-cultural romantic comedy film.