Deepika Padukone gives major 'Boss Lady' vibes in these pics!

New Delhi: The beautiful and highly talented Deepika Padukone is one of the most sought-after actresses of Bollywood. She is often in limelight owing to her stunning features and spot-on dress sense. Dippy darling recently made heads turn at the Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards held at Mumbai. Her outfits often grab eyeballs and thanks to social media, we get to see more and more looks of the actress.

Deepika took to Instagram and shared a few pictures in which she gives off major 'boss lady' vibes!

Check them out:

On the work front, Deepika will play the lead in Meghna Gulzar's 'Chhapaak'. The actress will portray the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal and will also be producing the film.

It has been a long time since we saw the dimpled beauty on screen and 'Chhapaak' isn't only her next film after a huge gap (since we last saw the actress in 'Padmaavat'), but is also her first film post her wedding with Ranveer Singh. Hence, expectations are high from this one.

A Death in the Gunj' actor Vikrant Massey will play the male lead in the film.