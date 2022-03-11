हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone graces cover of leading international magazine, recounts her journey so far

'Gehraiyaan' actress Deepika Padukone took to her social media handle and shared a cover picture of a popular international beauty magazine featuring her glamorous looks.

Deepika Padukone graces cover of leading international magazine, recounts her journey so far
Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Bollywood's reigning queen Deepika Padukone has spread her wings globally time and again, and this time the beauty has taken over leading international magazine, Allure’s April issue. Oozing out sex appeal like none other, the actress has taken the glossy by a beauty storm.

Sharing the photographs, Deepika said, "From being made to feel like a person of colour for as long as I can remember to making it to the cover of one of the world's most prominent beauty magazines, it has been an arduous and uphill journey of learning, unlearning, growth and evolution."

The actress took to her social media handle and shared a cover picture of a popular international beauty magazine featuring her glamorous looks. In the photographs, Deepika donned several different looks for the shoot including a shimmery yellow co-ord set, pant-suit, bodycon dress, and a stunning blue shirt with a shimmery skirt. 
 
Deepika’s fans also bombarded the post with compliments. One of the fans said, "Definitely the most beautiful woman on the planet,” while another one said, "Awesome". 

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in the Shakun Batra directorial 'Gehraiyaan' alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa. The actress now has 'Fighter' with Hrithik Roshan and 'Pathaan' with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Deepika PadukoneDeepika Padukone picsdeepika padukone hot picsPathaanShah Rukh KhanJohn AbrahamDeepika Padukone mArriageDeepika Padukone husbandRanveer Singh
Next
Story

Days after dinner date with beau Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt spotted on shoot location, check photos

Must Watch

PT13M3S

How did AAP win in Punjab?