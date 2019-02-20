हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is a vision to behold in this white saree—See pics

The A-lister is now gearing up to start working on her next venture 'Chhapaak'.

Deepika Padukone is a vision to behold in this white saree—See pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The stunning B-Towner Deepika Padukone looks picture perfect when donning a saree. Although she looks fab in whatever she chooses to wear but the nine-yard affair makes her stand out from the crowd.

She shared a series of pictures from her latest look in a white saree. She rocked the Rahul Mishra saree for Lokmat Maharashtrian Of The Year Awards 2019. Her stylist Shaleena Nathani shared the details of her look. Check it out:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Deepika and Ranveer's dreamy wedding was the talk fo the town last year. The couple got married at the picturesque locales of Lake Como, Italy. They had two ceremonies—Konkani and Sindhi on November 14 and 15 respectively.

The A-lister is now gearing up to start working on her next venture 'Chhapaak'.

She will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's next based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Deepika will not only play the titular role but also produce the movie. The acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal was attacked way back in 2005 when she was only 15.

The 32-year-old assailant was known to the family and after Laxmi rejected his advances, he attacked her.

 

Deepika PadukoneDeepika Padukone picsdeepika padukone sareeRanveer Singh
