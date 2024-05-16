Deepika Padukone Joins Eva Longoria And Uma Thurman As She Gets Recognised As A Global Disruptor 2024

New Delhi: Deepika Padukone, India's global ambassador and icon, has been recently recognized alongside Eva Longoria, Uma Thurman, and Lee Sung Jin as Disruptors for the class of movers & shakers 2024 by an International publication’s coveted selection of personalities from across the industry and globe. This prestigious recognition places Deepika among a select group of influential figures who are reshaping the entertainment industry and seen as one of the individuals by who “the future will be decided” with respect to global Entertainment Industry. Notably, Deepika is the only Indian star to feature on global Disruptors List, further solidifying her status as a trailblazer on the global stage - introduced as, “Racket to Rocket: India’s Surprise Superstar is on a mission to break barriers and taboos”.

As the piece iterates, Deepika, for two consecutive years has kickstarted India’s box office with back to back successes. With her presence, over the years, Deepika Padukone has consistently represented India on some of the world’s most prominent platforms. Her journey from Bollywood to becoming a global superstar has been marked by numerous milestones. She has graced the stage as a presenter at The Oscars, BAFTA, served as a jury member at the Cannes Film Festival, and featured as a cover star for TIME magazine amongst other remarkable moments. Additionally, she achieved the honor of being the first Indian to unveil a FIFA World Cup trophy, an achievement that highlights her unparalleled influence and reach. And these are only a few of her many global accomplishments.

The superstar’s recognition as a Disruptor in the Deadline Hollywood’s edition, highlights her significant impact on the global entertainment landscape. Her ability to transcend cultural and geographical boundaries has made her a celebrated figure worldwide. Reflecting on her journey and what drives her, Deepika Padukone was quoted saying, "Of course the success of a movie is important, and box office is important, and the awards and accolades are important, but for me as a person the time I’ve had with people and the experiences I have on the set of a film are the most important." This encapsulates the icon’s passion for the art of cinema and her appreciation for the collaborative nature of the industry, being a Producer and Actor both.

Deepika’s influence extends beyond her acting career. She is an advocate for mental health awareness and her foundation, Live Love Laugh, works tirelessly to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health issues in India and beyond. This advocacy work has earned her respect and admiration, adding another layer to her status as a global icon.

As Deepika Padukone continues to open doors for others globally, serving as major inspiration & sets new standards, her recognition as a Disruptor is a testament to her enduring legacy and her role in shaping the future of global cinema! As India’s biggest female superstar, she has consistently showcased her country’s talent and potential on the world stage, paving the way for her contemporaries & future generations of aspiring artists.