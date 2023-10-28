Deepika Padukone Keeps The Promise She Made To Mehendi Artist Veena Nagda

NEW DELHI: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding video, unveiled on the premiere episode of 'Koffee With Karan' Season 8, has brought waves of joy and emotions among their devoted fans.

The video not only received an outpouring of love but also shed light on several unseen moments from the couple's grand Italian wedding. What made the wedding even more special were the heartfelt promises Deepika made to a henna artist and a cinematographer, both of which she graciously fulfilled.

Henna Artist Veena Nagda who had the pleasure of working with Deepika during the shoot of the 2013 film 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani', took to her social media account to share the wedding video. In her heartfelt post, Veena revealed that Deepika was so impressed with her work during the film that she promised Veena that she would be the one to apply her henna on her wedding day.

Veena wrote on Instagram, "A promise she made me during the shoot of Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani that I'll be applying the mehendi at her wedding, and she stuck to her words, means the world to me." Expressing her gratitude, Veena added, "Thank you for letting me be a part of this beautiful moment in your lives. Words cannot express my happiness and love for both of you.."

Veena had spent 45 days in Udaipur working closely with Deepika during the filming of the Ayan Mukerji film, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani . She described Deepika as the "nicest person" and thanked both families for their support and trust in her.

Deepika also kept her promise to the cinematographer she met during the filming of the song Kabira for Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The cinematographer recalls a whispered promise from Deepika, "When the time comes for my wedding, I'd be honored if you would be the one to capture it." The cinematographer, taken aback and blushing, was deeply touched by the sentiment. Deepika ensured that the cinematographer was indeed the one to capture the magical union of the Bollywood icons, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

Deepveer wedding was captured in a way that beautifully portrayed the love, trust, and commitment between the couple. Some stories are meant to be cherished privately, and the couple seemed to want this narrative to be theirs alone for a while.